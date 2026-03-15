Two HBCU alumni are set to test their connection on one of the most-watched reality TV shows in the world. North Carolina A&T alumni Michael Bivens and Sydney Morgan McGregor are part of the cast of the latest season of Temptation Island.

Temptation Island separates couples and puts them in separate locations to test their loyalty to their partner. Falling for the temptations potentially leads to a breakup for the cast members, as bonfire night brings the couples together to review the footage of their partner's actions while they're away from each other.

The Netflix write-up of Morgan and Biven's relationship says that the HBCU alumni have been together for almost two years. As Sydney looks for Bivens to become more serious about the relationship, emphasizing that “everything isn't a joke.”

“I want him to realize that emotionally uncomfortable conversations are needed,” she said to Netflix.

Morgan also looks to connect and learn from new people. Meanwhile, Bivens looks to showcase the growth that he’s undergone since his years on the campus of North Carolina A&T.

“Personally, I want to work on being more mature and romantic,” he said, while also adding, “I hope to prove to Sydney and myself that I am not the same person I was in college. I want to show her that I am trustworthy and will always have her back.”

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Morgan outlined the rules for how they'll navigate the series, including an unspoken one.

“We didn’t set strict rules, but the unspoken one is no physical touch. I know that being here will test both of us, and I want to see how we handle it.”

Bivens agrees but tells Netflix, “Flirting is allowed.”

Netflix’s Temptation Island Season 2 premieres on April 10.