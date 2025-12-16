Florida A&M University drum major Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede chose tradition and team over the tassel, postponing her graduation until the spring to lead the Marching 100 one final time. Oloyede took to the field at the Red Lobster Band of the Year Competition in Atlanta instead of attending the graduation ceremony on December 12, a decision that highlights her deep commitment to her band, her leadership, and the enduring tradition of one of the most celebrated marching programs in HBCU history.

Oloyede currently serves as head drum major of Florida A&M University’s renowned Marching “100” for the 2025–2026 season. She is only the second woman ever to hold the position and the first in Florida A&M history to lead the band as head drum major. Florida A&M correspondent Vaughn Wilson spoke with HBCU Gameday, sharing insights into Oloyede’s decision to postpone her graduation in order to lead the band one final time.

“Tonight is graduation night at Florida A&M University. She’s prepared her life to be in music. She’s preparing her life to be in front of people,” Wilson said.

“Her dream of being a part of a possible repeat at the Band of the Year prompted her to delay her graduation to the spring… for Dupe tonight, Band of the Year represents probably the culmination of her career.”

While Oloyede and the rest of the Marching “100” were in Atlanta delivering a show-stopping performance, Florida A&M University was celebrating its Fall 2025 Commencement. The ceremony marked the first for President Marva B. Johnson, J.D., at the university, and the keynote address was delivered by Kristin Harper, CEO of Driven to Succeed, LLC, and a proud Florida A&M alumna. Nearly 700 students from 21 states graduated on Friday. Though Oloyede’s presence was missed, she is set to graduate with honors this spring.

Despite the monumental moment for Florida A&M and Oloyede, the Division I title at the competition went to Southern University and their Human Jukebox Marching Band, marking their first win in the event’s three-year history. Meanwhile, Miles College captured the Division II title for the second consecutive year, continuing their streak of excellence.

While it may not have been the way she envisioned concluding her time with the Marching “100,” Oloyede leaves behind a lasting legacy and a meaningful contribution to the storied history of the Florida A&M University marching band. In an interview with Andscape, she reflected on the type of legacy she hoped to leave for future generations of band members.

“I want to leave a legacy rooted in excellence,” she said. “People should remember how we represented the university, on the field, in our communities, across the country.