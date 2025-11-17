Johnson C. Smith football is once again at the top of the CIAA. The Golden Bulls secured the conference championship in a resounding 45-21 victory over the reigning champions, Virginia Union University, snapping a 56-year title drought. This is the team's first conference championship since 1969.

The team’s rapid success is largely attributed to Head Coach Maurice Flowers. Flowers, an alumnus of Johnson C. Smith, was hired in 2022 and managed to turn the team into a perennial CIAA winner in just one year. The Golden Bulls finished the season with a commanding 10-1 overall record.

Johnson C. Smith's stellar season included a historic 28-16 victory over perennial Division II football power and playoff contender, Valdosta State University. Their only regular-season loss came against Virginia Union on September 20th, a defeat the Golden Bulls decisively avenged in the championship game.

Article Continues Below

Quarterback Kelvin Durham was electric in the victory, finishing the game throwing for 285 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on 16-of-29 passing. His favorite target on the day was DeAndre Proctor, who caught seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the loss, Virginia Union's star running back, Curtis Allen, was in peak form, rushing for 183 yards on 25 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.

With the championship win, Johnson C. Smith has qualified for their first-ever NCAA Division II playoff bid. They are one of five HBCUs in the playoff field this year, a record for the institutions. The Golden Bulls will gear up to host Frostburg State this Saturday at 1 p.m. EST, with the game broadcasting on the CIAA Sports Network.