Norfolk State Head Coach Michael Vick was visibly unhappy following his team's close 35-28 loss to Morgan State on Saturday. The defeat marks the Spartans' tenth loss of the season and their ninth consecutive defeat since their overtime victory against rival Virginia State University on September 6th. Heading into the final week of the season, Norfolk State has yet to win a Division I game.

In the post-game press conference, Vick laid out what he felt were the key reasons why the Spartans lost the game.

“A block kick, block punt, multiple penalties. You know, when those things stop happening. We win football games easily, but that's just not the case. Now, that's not the case this year and, uh, we just gotta live with it.”

He then exclaimed how he's tired of the losses compiling every week, saying, “But I'm really sick of singing the same song each and every week. I can only imagine how they feel. You know, me as a coach, I can handle it. Um, but it's, it's gotta be tough on the players.”

Article Continues Below

Norfolk State competed well for long stretches of the game. They even secured a 20-14 lead in the second quarter after Vincent Berry, who started at quarterback for the injured Otto Khuns, threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Evans. However, Morgan State continued to make game-changing plays in all phases.

The critical moment occurred late in the second quarter when Eric Hunter returned a blocked field goal attempt 90 yards for a touchdown, giving Morgan State a 21-20 lead at the half. After Norfolk State managed to take the 28-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, Morgan State quarterback Raymond Moore III took over.

Moore first found Justin Perry for a 13-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and then secured a crucial rushing touchdown in the red zone with six minutes and seven seconds left in the game, putting Morgan State up for good, 35-28. Norfolk State closes out the season in Washington D.C., facing Howard University at Audi Field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.