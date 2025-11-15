Bethune-Cookman competed well against Jackson State, staying in striking range of a victory the entire game. But, ultimately, Jackson State proved to still be the best team in the SWAC and secured a huge victory that all but seals their ticket to the SWAC Championship.

Bethune-Cookman, which entered the game boasting the third-best offense in the SWAC behind Jackson State and Alabama State, proved it could hang with the conference's elite. But ultimately, the Wildcats’ porous defense—especially against the run—and a critical third-quarter mistake prevented them from pulling off the upset, allowing Jackson State to emerge victorious, 28-13.

Even with a hobbled Jackson State team—forced to play without injured quarterback Jacobian Morgan for another consecutive game—the Tigers were able to move the ball almost at will against Bethune-Cookman’s defense. The Wildcats were able to keep pace primarily by securing crucial defensive stops when necessary and capitalizing on special teams, notably an early kickoff return that put them on the scoreboard immediately.

However, Bethune-Cookman's defense was unable to consistently stop the run or the pass, putting too much pressure on its offense. Jackson State leaned heavily into its dominant run game, and it paid off massively: Travis Terrell, Donerio Davenport, and Ahmad Miller each amassed over 100 rushing yards on the afternoon, with the team tallying over 52 total rushing attempts. This stable of backs, arguably one of the best running back units in HBCU football alongside Delaware State and North Carolina Central, consistently extended drives and bled the clock.

The one factor keeping the game competitive was Morgan's absence. Backup quarterback Jared Lockhart proved functional, but his inability to lead a consistent passing attack prevented Jackson State from pushing the game out of reach earlier, allowing Bethune-Cookman's adept offense to hang around.

Article Continues Below

Bethune-Cookman's valiant effort ultimately came down to one critical moment in the third quarter. While on a promising offensive drive, quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom fumbled the snap. This unforced error—simply failing to grip the ball—was immediately pounced on by Jackson State. The turnover quickly led to a short field for the Tigers, culminating in a six-yard touchdown run by Davenport just moments later.

That fumble completely changed the trajectory of the game. Had Bethune-Cookman maintained possession, they were poised to at least get a field goal, if not find paydirt with a touchdown. Instead, the turnover gifted Jackson State the momentum they needed. From that point on, the Wildcats were unable to move the ball on the stout Jackson State defense, which keyed in on their passing attack, nor were they able to stop the Tigers’ running backs from further extending the game. But, they received one more opportunity to tie the game after a costly fumble by Miller that Bethune-Cookman's Lewon Lurry Jr. recovered.

Ranson had one more opportunity to make something happen, delivering some big-time throws to inch Bethune-Cookman closer to Jackson State's endzone. But Jackson State’s defense, which held Bethune-Cookman in check for most of the second half, sealed the victory in dramatic fashion. As the Wildcats raced against the clock and tried to tie the game, Jackson State dropped into heavy coverage. B.J. Washington snagged a deflected pass and returned it for a spectacular 82-yard pick-six, ending the game with a final score of 28-13.

Jackson State, despite its injuries, proved to be a complete team, cruising right back to the SWAC Championship and ultimately to the Celebration Bowl. Now, they close out the season with a battle with rival Alcorn State as they prepare for the postseason.