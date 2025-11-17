Five HBCUs are making history this postseason at the Division II level. For the first time in history, five Historically Black Colleges and Universities have clinched a bid to the NCAA Division II Playoffs: Albany State University, Benedict College, Kentucky State, Johnson C. Smith, and Virginia Union. Each institution enters the postseason having delivered a truly resounding season, and the stage is set for a groundbreaking run at the national title.

Albany State, SIAC Champions

Albany State University enters the playoffs ranked first in Super Region 2 following a dominant 10-1 season that included an undefeated run through the SIAC. Head Coach Quinn Gray, an Albany State alumnus, successfully guided his team through a challenging campaign that included an early-season non-conference test against his alma mater, Florida A&M, where the Golden Rams led 14-10 at halftime before ultimately falling 33-25.

That early mettle translated into conference success, culminating in a dominant 48-3 victory over rival Fort Valley State. Albany State then cruised to the SIAC Championship, beating Benedict College for the second time this season to clinch their first conference championship since 2021 and secure the top seed. They now prepare to host Valdosta State University in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs on Saturday.

Benedict College

Benedict College enters the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in Super Region 2, maintaining the standard of excellence set over the past few seasons. The Tigers saw immense success under former head coach Chennis Berry, who led the team to two consecutive NCAA Division II playoff bids as the top seed before departing to become the head coach of South Carolina State.

New Head Coach Ron Dickerson quickly found success in his first year, leading Benedict to a 9-2 finish. Their only two losses came at the hands of SIAC Champion Albany State. The Tigers now find themselves in their third Division II playoff appearance in four years. They face a familiar opponent in Wingate, the very team that eliminated the Berry-led Tigers 23-6 in the 2022 second round. Benedict is hoping for revenge as they look to keep their national championship hopes alive.

Kentucky State

Kentucky State is the third SIAC team to clinch a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs, a testament to their best season in years under Head Coach Felton Huggins, who joined the program in 2023. The Thoroughbreds finished 9-2 overall, with their only Division I loss coming to Albany State in a 41-29 defeat early in September.

They also showed their ability to compete beyond the Division II level, narrowly losing an overtime classic against the SWAC's Grambling State, 37-31. Their playoff berth came despite controversy surrounding their final regular season opponent, largely spurred by Delta State Head Coach Todd Cooley, who alleged Kentucky State backed out of an agreed-upon matchup. Ignoring the external noise, Kentucky State heads to South Carolina to face Newberry on Saturday.

Johnson C. Smith, CIAA Champions

Johnson C. Smith is making their first-ever NCAA Division II playoff appearance after breaking a nearly six-decade-long championship drought. The Golden Bulls secured the CIAA Championship in a convincing 45-21 victory over Virginia Union on Saturday. This championship win capped off a 10-1 season, with their only loss coming to Virginia Union earlier in the regular season.

Despite that initial stumble, Johnson C. Smith had a truly historic year, highlighted by becoming the latest HBCU to take down perennial Division II football contender Valdosta State University, beating them 28-16. The team’s miraculous turnaround in only three seasons is credited to Head Coach Maurice Flowers, a former Golden Bulls quarterback. They now look to make history as they host Frostburg State University on Saturday.

Virginia Union

Virginia Union University enters the playoffs on the strength of a phenomenal individual season and a history of success under Head Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. The Panthers predicate themselves on a stout running game, and despite the graduation of historic running back Jada Byers, Curtis Allen emerged as the heir apparent, having an unparalleled year. Allen finished the season rushing for an astounding 2,281 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He eclipsed the century mark in every game this season, including rushing for 369 yards and five touchdowns against Bluefield State. With Allen at the helm, Virginia Union looks to make another deep playoff push, following last year's run that included an overtime victory over Wingate and a dominant win over Lenoir-Rhyne, before their playoff dreams ended against Valdosta State. With Curtis Allen powering the offense and a tough, rugged defense, Virginia Union is certainly poised for contention beyond just a few playoff victories.

They face the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans on Saturday.