Leading into their high-stakes showdown with the Seahawks, one rival AFC executive told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini he believes the Rams are “primed for a Super Bowl,” citing Sean McVay’s deep roster, Matthew Stafford’s form, and an explosive offense built around Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams. Sunday’s win over Seattle fit that contender narrative on the scoreboard, but it may have come with a major cost on defense.

In the victory, safety Quentin Lake exited with an elbow injury and did not return, a bad sign for the Rams’ most versatile piece in the secondary. Speaking Monday, McVay told reporters Lake will miss “a little bit of time” and is headed for an MRI to determine the full extent, per Rams Wire.

He referenced team doctor Neal ElAttrache while discussing the issue, which raised obvious concern about a possible surgical outcome, though McVay stopped short of calling it season-ending, as noted by Adam Grosbard.

McVay labeled Lake “a big loss,” via Nate Atkins of The Athletic, and it is easy to see why. Lake has been the primary slot defender and a true do-it-all safety, capable of playing deep, rolling into the box, and matching up inside.

The Rams have depth at safety with Kamren Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, and even Josh Wallace, but Lake’s role is closer to a nickel corner, and Los Angeles is much thinner there. Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Darious Williams, and Cobie Durant are more natural outside corners, so at least one will likely have to kick inside if Lake misses significant time.

It is especially cruel timing for Lake personally. He is in the final year of his contract and has positioned himself nicely for a strong free-agent market in 2026. A long layoff would complicate that trajectory and force him to prove his health again, just as the Rams’ window, in theory, is swinging wide open.

All of this hits while McVay’s offense is drawing national praise.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently called the Rams’ attack one of the league’s most engaging, arguing that a “super simple” run game limits negative plays while McVay’s motion-heavy, matchup-driven passing designs create constant problems for defenses.

That balance, Orlovsky said, makes Los Angeles both efficient and fun to watch when the offense stays on schedule.

If the rival exec is right and this team really is “primed for a Super Bowl,” they may have to chase it without their most flexible defensive back for a while.

McVay will update Lake’s status later this week, but the tone out of Los Angeles already makes it clear the Rams are bracing for life without him, even as their offensive ceiling keeps rising.