Earlier this week, Amber Rose made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. While on the podcast, she spoke on the notorious fight between her and Joseline Hernandez that happened during Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition which took place at Alabama State University. According to Rose, Hernandez wanted a sexual relationship while filming. Now Hernandez is threatening to sue Rose for her comments.

Hernandez released a statement on her social media regarding Rose’s comments:

“I’ve been a Victim of Sexual Abuse at a young age. I know how sacred a girls and a Woman body is. I don't condone any sexual misconduct. I'm A Mother And A wife. My lawyers are involved in this matter but because I'm in disbelief I had to write this for my own mental health.

I never in my life tried to pursue or go after any young lady or Woman in my life. To the blogs and these fake journalism please I ask you that before you let someone come on your platform to say anything about another individual (FACT CHECK) it is someone's life you all are playing with.

I normally don't say anything or write anything but this is too serious for me to stay quiet. Until I get vindication you can hear this from me! That never happened and it never will. This deformation of my character will not go unseen and I will not rest until I am 100% vindicated.”

According to Rose, Hernandez attempted to engage in sexual acts with her on multiple occasions, even proposing to engage in the acts in front of her husband. Rose also claims that Hernandez purposefully exposed her to initiate a sexual relationship. She says that was the true reason for the fight. She went on to give more details about what led to the fight.

“So we're in class and there's a poem from Langston Hughes about different hues of black women…So she's like yeah not like not like them uh white people, white people are ugly as ***…something like that. So of course I'm at an HBCU. I'm the only biracial [person] there. I have very light skin. I could pass if I wanted to and they all turn around and they look at me I'm like, ‘Chile, I ain't even trying to hear this ****.”

She continued, “You know she's been bullying me saying dumb for like two weeks now. So, she's like, ‘No but Amber you're black.' and I… and at that point…see they didn't put this in the show: the lead up to it. So it looks like I'm just overreacting because she said I was black right? That's not the case. I'm like girl I have a whole white parent it is very different.”

Rose then mentions why she got up to punch Hernandez:

“Then she was like, ‘You know what your problem is? You just want to be white.' And I said, ‘Okay.' So I just get up and I'm quiet and I got to walk past her desk to get out the classroom and she went like this and I was like ‘whap'…I hit her with like a six…like a six-piece.”

BET decided not to air the fight on College Hill: Celebrity Edition per the request of Alabama State University. But months later, TMZ released the full footage of the fight back in July.