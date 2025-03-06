In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Amber Rose spoke in detail about her issues with Joseline Hernandez and their infamous fight that occurred during Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition at Alabama State University. Per Rose, Hernandez attempted to pursue a sexual relationship with her while they were filming the show in Fall 2022.

“Joseline Hernandez was trying to have sex with me the whole time I was on College Hill. She was in my ear, saying, ‘Just give me a chance one time… If you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you,'” Rose said in the interview.

She also alleged that Hernandez deliberately exposed herself in an attempt to initiate an inappropriate interaction, despite having been previously declined. Per Rose, that culminated in the fight between them. She also gave more detail to the argument between them that led to the altercation.

“So we're in class and there's a poem from Langston Hughes about different hues of black women…So she's like yeah not like not like them uh white people, white people are ugly as ***…something like that. So of course I'm at an HBCU. I'm the only biracial [person] there. I have very light skin. I could pass if I wanted to and they all turn around and they look at me I'm like, ‘Chile, I ain't even trying to hear this ****.

She continued, “You know she's been bullying me saying dumb for like two weeks now. So, she's like, ‘No but Amber you're black.' and I… and at that point…see they didn't put this in the show: the leadup to it. So it looks like I'm just overreacting because she said I was black right? That's not the case. I'm like girl I have a whole white parent it is very different. so then

She then spoke about her punching Hernandez, leading to the fight, saying “Then she was like, ‘You know what your problem is? You just want to be white.' And I said, ‘Okay.' So I just get up and I'm quiet and I got to walk past her desk to get out the classroom and she went like this and I was like ‘whap'…I hit her with like a six…like a six-piece.”

The argument and altercation aired on Episode 6 of Season 2 which was entitled The Breaking Point. BET declined to air the fight in full, but TMZ obtained the Amber Rose-Joseline Herandez fight in July. Hernandez immediately responded to Rose's claims in the Club Shay Shay interview, threatening to sue Rose for what she deems to be defamatory statements.

The full statement, posted to her social media, is below:

“I’ve been a Victim of Sexual Abuse at a young age. I know how sacred a girls and a Woman body is. I don't condone any sexual misconduct. I'm A Mother And A wife. My lawyers are involved in this matter but because I'm in disbelief I had to write this for my own mental health.

I never in my life tried to pursue or go after any young lady or Woman in my life. To the blogs and these fake journalism please I ask you that before you let someone come on your platform to say anything about another individual (FACT CHECK) it is someone's life you all are playing with.

I normally don't say anything or write anything but this is too serious for me to stay quiet. Until I get vindication you can hear this from me! That never happened and it never will. This deformation of my character will not go unseen and I will not rest until I am 100% vindicated.”