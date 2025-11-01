Following their huge victory over Michael Vick's Norfolk State, DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets will once again take center stage as their upcoming matchup against the Morgan State Bears has been moved to a national ESPN network.

The pivotal MEAC contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 8th, with a likely broadcast on ESPN+. However, due to high demand, ESPN has flexed the game to Friday, November 7th, at 7 p.m. ET. The game is set to be broadcast on either ESPNU or ESPN2, according to a statement released by both Delaware State and Morgan State.

The statement read:

“Morgan State University has announced a schedule change for its upcoming Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football contest against rival Delaware State. Originally slated for Saturday, November 8, the game will now be played under the lights at Hughes Stadium on Friday, November 7, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 or ESPNU, providing Morgan State the opportunity to showcase its program in front of a nationwide audience. The contest marks another primetime spotlight for the Bears, as the program continues to raise its profile on the national stage.”

The schedule adjustment is the latest instance of a MEAC conference game being moved from a traditional Saturday afternoon slot to Friday evening. This trend began with the high-stakes battle between South Carolina State and North Carolina Central, being flexed to a Friday to be aired on ESPN as a precursor to the ACC matchup between Louisville and Clemson.

While the flexing of games to more advantageous television spots provides valuable national exposure for HBCU programs, the changes have been met with dismay by some fans. Many have expressed frustration that Friday night kickoffs complicate attendance plans, as a majority of attendees have work or other obligations.

However, the continued re-slotting of games demonstrates a clear national appetite for the story surrounding Coach Jackson and the upstart Hornets, confirming their history-making season is a major draw for the network. More Delaware State games are likely to hit ESPN's airwaves in the future.