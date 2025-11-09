LSU football earned a chance to put aside Brian Kelly's exit by attempting to stun No. 4 Alabama. But now the Tigers must do it without Nic Anderson.

The top wide receiver for LSU left with a concerning CFB injury. Anderson appeared to have injured his knee at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Exactly what you don't want to see for Nic Anderson…he's had some injury issues in the past, specifically knee related. Let's hope this isn't one of those. 🙏

Exactly what you don't want to see for Nic Anderson…he's had some injury issues in the past, specifically knee related. Let's hope this isn't one of those. 🙏

He eventually was carted off the football field. But Anderson rises as the newest setback in what's become a dark season for the Tigers.

LSU canned Kelly after just four seasons and a 34-14 record. But his Tigers looked underwhelming in the 49-25 loss to Texas A&M. Kelly broke his silence two days before the Alabama matchup.

Meanwhile, QB Garrett Nussmeier went from Heisman Trophy hype and first round chatter to struggling in '25. The junior Anderson has caught just 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns this season.

How LSU fared offensively vs. Alabama

The Tigers haven't fared much better offensively without Kelly.

Nussmeier may have completed 18-of-21 passes for 121 yards. But he's yet to toss a touchdown pass in the contest. LSU only has 137 total yards through the air into the third quarter.

The LSU ground game, meanwhile, hasn't factored much either — hitting 56 yards with under four minutes left into the third. The visitors also have converted on three third down ties in nine attempts.

Alabama recovered one LSU fumble during the game. Yet the Tigers have won the time of possession battle — holding the ball for 23:46.

Running backs coach Frank Wilson is handling head coaching duties on an interim basis. But LSU sparked controversy in hiring Verge Ausberry in the athletic director role — who was suspended in 2021 for 30 days after failure to report and respond to allegations of sexual assault that involved athletes.

LSU trailed 17-6 in Tuscaloosa before the fourth quarter. ‘Bama owns an impressive 57-27-5 overall mark against its Baton Rouge rival.