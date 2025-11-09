The Chicago Bears offense is coming off a 47-point outing against the Cincinnati Bengals. The performance pushed the Bears to a 5-3 record this season and kept them afloat in a tight NFC Playoff picture. One of the bright spots from the Week 9 win was the production from rookie running back Kyle Monangai, who totaled 176 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards on 29 total touches. It was the third time in the last three weeks a Bears running back surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Now entering Week 10 against the New York Giants, the Bears will get another boost to their backfield.

Despite being questionable all week due to a groin injury and personal injuries, Bears running back D'Andre Swift is expected to play vs. the Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Swift initially injured his groin in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ben Johnson told the media that it was something that had been nagging Swift for a while, but was not serious. The injury forced the veteran running back to miss the Week 9 matchup against the Bengals. However, he was a full participant in Chicago's practice report on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

It is unclear if Swift will regain his starting role after Monangai's breakout last week, but his return will at least deepen Chicago's backfield. If anything, it will spare the Bears the need to elevate Brittain Brown from the practice squad.

Through seven games in 2025, Swift has 464 rushing yards in 100 attempts and five total touchdowns. Before his injury, Swift finally hit his stride after a rough start to the year. To begin the season, Swift carried the ball 56 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns. In his last three games, Swift carried the ball 44 times, amassing 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Swift joins tight end Cole Kmet, wide receiver Luther Burden Jr, and running back Roschon Johnson as Bears players returning this Sunday.