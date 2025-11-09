Vanderbilt has done its best to prove that it is not just a Cinderella story this season, but road losses to Alabama and Texas have prevented some fans from crowning them a legitimate national title contender. The College Football Playoff selection committee clearly shares in their hesitation, as evidenced by the No. 16 it slapped next to the Commodores in its first rankings of the year. A home loss to Auburn would have crushed Vandy's postseason dreams and overshadowed much of the growth the program has enjoyed in 2025.

Diego Pavia and company refused to suffer such a fate on their own field, edging out Auburn, 45-38, in a wild, overtime SEC face-off in Nashville's FirstBank Stadium. It was ugly — the defense allowed 563 total yards and head coach Clark Lea made an unsuccessful gamble on fourth-and-1 instead of kicking a potential go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter — but Vanderbilt is still in the Playoff conversation heading into its bye week.

Fans are relieved, thrilled, and concerned following a matchup in which 53 combined points were scored in the second half and OT. When one has conflicted feelings to sort out, right or wrong, they tend to hit the social media streets.

Vanderbilt football fans react to Auburn scare

“Why does it always have to be so close,” @vandywx commented on X after the Commodores concluded their fourth straight one-possession game (3-1). “My nerves! Way to dig in and get it done!” @GamerMom4TN exclaimed. “Great win by Vanderbilt Football over Auburn tonight! Chances of going to CFP rise to 28%,” @dougbrown700 shared.

Proud Vandy alumnus, longtime reporter and polarizing pundit Skip Bayless also expressed enthusiasm regarding his school's exhilarating win, which saw the Commodores overcome a 14-point first-half deficit and squander an eight-point fourth-quarter advantage during an emotionally draining evening of football.

“I am so proud of my Alma mater Vanderbilt, the perennial ‘doormat' of the SEC, rising into national prominence under coach Clark Lea, who just called Diego Pavia ‘the best player in the country,'” Bayless posted. “He is, without doubt.”

Can Vandy get back on track?

Pavia threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 112 yards and one TD, inserting himself back into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Under interim head coach DJ Durkin, new starting quarterback Ashton Daniels and Auburn displayed striking tenacity on the road. Though, many people will argue that this close battle is an indictment on the Commodores rather than a sign of progress for the Tigers.

A more decisive outcome is expected, especially against a squad that is searching for an identity after the firing of Hugh Freeze. Vanderbilt football nearly saw its CFP pursuit meet its end at the hands of a team that has only one SEC win, which came against the only squad that has none (Arkansas). But Lea's bunch got the job done.

The Commodores now have the luxury of learning from this rough outing and correcting their flaws before it is too late. They will take the week to regroup, prepare for the visiting Kentucky Wildcats and then gear up for what should be a season-defining trip to Knoxville, Tennessee.