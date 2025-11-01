The highly anticipated football matchup between Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans and DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets did more than just become the genesis a coaching rivalry between the two former NFL stars. The matchup generated a substantial financial windfall for both institutions.

Here’s my reporting on attending the game this am on @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/4rtB8kUZGs — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game, hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly drew an attendance of over 47,000 people and grossed more than $1 million in revenue. This information was shared by Delaware State alumna and The Breakfast Club senior producer Loren Lorosa on Friday morning

“I spoke to President Tony Allen, who's the president of Del State, last night, and he said, and we talked about it this morning, that the total in attendance ended up being 47,266 people per tickets sold and tthey made north of a million dollars last night, but they were still calculating as I'd spoke to them and all of that, you know, gets to go to the schools. They will look out for Norfolk State as well too.”

The financial success was the culmination of months of planning, which began when Jackson first mentioned his intention to host the event. On his podcast, The 25/10 Show with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, Jackson expressed his desire to see the first coaching matchup between him and Vick take place in a large venue like Lincoln Financial Field. The game was initially scheduled for November 1st but was moved to a Thursday evening matchup.

“But it's crazy because we play them November 1st. I'm trying to get that game at The Linc,”

As the designated home team, Delaware State held the discretion to move the game to the NFL stadium, a location change that was officially confirmed in July.

The star-studded event also attracted several notable figures, including rapper Meek Mill, The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy, and former NFL stars Cam Newton and Marshawn Lynch.

Jackson's Hornets ultimately defeated the Spartans 27-20. The victory provided the Hornets with crucial momentum as they continue their push to secure a spot in the Celebration Bowl and win the MEAC Championship.