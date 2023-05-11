Miami Heat: 3 bold predictions for Game 6 vs. Knicks

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming down to the wire, and every game can determine the fate of a series. Some franchises are just a win away from getting to the conference finals, so the next game should be crucial. With the Miami Heat set to host the New York Knicks on Friday, it means it is time for some Heat Game 6 bold predictions.

Miami went 44-38 in the regular season, earning the No. 7 seed in the East in the process. This represented nine fewer wins compared to 2021-22. The Heat ended up officially clinching a postseason bid by defeating the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament.

The team is coming off an upset 4-1 series victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who also had the best record in the league.

On the other side, the Knicks finished the regular season with a 47-35 record. With the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, New York returned to the postseason after a one-year absence.

In the first round, the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, marking the franchise’s first playoff series win since 2013.

In the conference semifinals, the Heat stole Game 1 with a 108-101 victory. The Knicks bounced back with a 111-105 win with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines. Miami would then win back-to-back games in Florida to open a 3-1 lead. On Wednesday, New York avoided elimination with a 112-103 victory.

Now back at the Kaseya Center, the Heat will have another chance to close out the series. With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the New York Knicks on Friday.

3. Bam Adebayo wins the rebounding battle against Mitchell Robinson

Other than Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, another player Miami should keep an eye on is Mitchell Robinson. The center has been an important piece for the Knicks this postseason and could be decisive on Friday.

So far in the postseason, Robinson is putting up 6.9 points and 9.1 rebounds (5.0 of them being offensive) plus 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He is making 63% of his field goals, the best mark on the team.

Robinson was an X-factor in the first round against the Cavaliers, often grabbing many offensive rebounds and outplaying All-Star Jarrett Allen and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Evan Mobley.

If the Heat want to limit Robinson’s impact, it starts with Bam Adebayo. The Kentucky product is one of Miami’s cornerstones and will likely be a big part of the team’s aspirations.

In the playoffs, Adebayo is putting up 17.6 points, 9.2 boards and 3.7 assists with a steal a night. He is shooting 50.3% from the field and 78.9% from the charity stripe.

The bold prediction is that Adebayo will win the rebounding battle against Robinson. Should that happen, Miami will have a better chance of winning Game 6.

2. Jimmy Butler bounces back with a 30-point double-double

Alongside Adebayo, Miami will need everything it can get from Jimmy Butler. The Marquette product’s impact was felt during the regular season, especially when he missed multiple games as he recovered from an injury. Miami ended up going 9-9 without him.

The six-time All-Star averaged 22.9 points per game, his best mark since joining the franchise, while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds and dishing out 5.3 assists per game. He notably shot a career-best 53.9% from the field.

In the postseason, Butler is recording 31.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists plus 1.9 steals. He is making 55.1% of his field goals, 39.4% of his 3-pointers and 77.8% of his free throws.

In Game 5, Butler scored only 19 points, most coming from the foul line. He also shot just 5-for-12, way below his average for the playoffs.

If Butler plays as he did in previous games, the Heat could certainly close out the series in six games. The bold prediction is that he will bounce back with a 30-point double-double on Friday.

1. Heat close out series 4-2

Despite coming off a loss in Game 5, it is difficult to ignore how Miami has been playing in this year’s playoffs. The team eliminated the No. 1 seeded Bucks in just five games and opened a 3-1 advantage over the No. 5 seeded Knicks.

According to FanDuel, Miami is the favorite to win on Friday. Currently, the spread is -5, which is the largest among all four games with their odds already announced, all from series that are 3-2.

Fans should expect both teams to have their moments in Game 6. This should be a close one, with the lead changing constantly and with big baskets and stops from both sides. Still, the bold prediction is that the Heat will end up closing out the series 4-2 and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.