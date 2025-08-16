After signing a new three-year contract with the Miami Heat, Dru Smith agreed to a deal valued at $7.9 million, with the first season fully guaranteed. At 27 years old, Smith has spent much of the last two campaigns recovering from consecutive season-ending injuries: first a torn ACL in 2023 and then a torn Achilles in 2024.

Despite those setbacks, the Heat guard managed to earn his spot when healthy. In 14 games during the 2024-25 season, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting an impressive 50.8% from the field and 53.3% from three-point range. His ability to contribute in multiple areas convinced the front office to bring him back on a standard contract, following three years spent on two-way deals.

The Miami Heat are resigning Dru Smith to a three-year deal, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/6qzxTDfWMT — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) August 16, 2025

The three-year agreement is significant not only for its length but also because Smith was no longer eligible for another two-way contract. Miami’s decision reflects its confidence in his future contributions, particularly as he continues to recover.

Known for developing undrafted talent, the Heat rewarded Smith for his perseverance and steady growth within the organization.

Smith went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021 and began his professional career with Miami’s Summer League team. He later split time between the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Heat before a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, eventually returning to Miami the following summer. Over the past three years, he has appeared in just 28 regular-season games, but his growth and strong preseason performances earned him a longer commitment from the franchise.

With the deal now official, the Heat’s backcourt rotation looks even more crowded. Along with Smith, Miami features guards such as Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Pelle Larsson. The team could also experiment with three-guard lineups following the departure of Haywood Highsmith, but Smith’s veteran presence gives head coach Erik Spoelstra another reliable option heading into the season.