Though he only played for the Bulls one time, Dwyane Wade is still a part of Chicago. At one point, Wade had considered playing for his hometown full-time if not for LeBron James.

However, Bulls fans aren't being too kind in a newly released “toy store” video featuring Wade. It features Benny the Bull navigating his way through a toy store and encountering a statue of Wade in his Heat jersey with the lighting going off.

As if to say that Wade represented some evil.

Wade grew up in the village of Oak Lawn. There, he attended Harold L. Reynolds High School where he was a top basketball and football player. Ultimately, he was recruited to play basketball at the University of Marquette.

Eventually, Wade went on to have a storied NBA career. Altogether, he won three NBA championships with the Miami Heat (2006, 2012, 2013).

In addition, he became a 13-time NBA All-Star. He played for the Heat, Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers over the course of 16 NBA seasons.

Today, Wade is part owner of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. Plus, he worked as an analyst for the NBA on TNT.

Article Continues Below

Dwyane Wade and his connection to the Bulls 

Wade played for the Bulls during the 2016-2017 NBA season. Ultimately, he signed a two-year $47 million contract.

While there, Wade encountered a multitude of difficulties. He struggled to mentor then Bulls guard Jimmy Butler. In which Wade later confessed to not doing a better job.

In the end, the Bulls ended the season at 41-41 and made the playoffs. Then would go onto lose to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Afterward, Wade left the Bulls citing the lack of a winning culture. He ended up being traded to the Cavaliers where he reunited with LeBron James.

Later, Wade returned back to the Heat to finish out his career for the 2018-2019 season.

More Chicago Bulls News
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at United Center.
Bulls’ Matas Buzelis posts cryptic Josh Giddey message amid free agency sagaScotty White ·
Bulls' Yuki Kawamura, Michael Jordan, Last Dance documentary poster
How Bulls, Michael Jordan helping Yuki Kawamura speak Chicago’s languageChris Dodson ·
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the first quarter at United Center. Bulls forward Patrick Williams remains on the trade block this NBA offseason, but his contract may be the front office’s biggest hurdle.
Bulls rumors: Patrick Williams remains on Chicago’s trade block, but there’s a catchYasmin Edañol ·
Bulls' Josh Giddey and Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga in Siegel's Scoop
Siegel’s Scoop: Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga RFA markets unchanged amid recent rumorsBrett Siegel ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Bulls rumors: Insider teases Jonathan Kuminga pursuit next free agencyJackson Stone ·
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the United Center.
NBA rumors: What Bulls rivals think about pursuing Josh Giddey sign-and-trade scenariosJackson Stone ·