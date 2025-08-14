Though he only played for the Bulls one time, Dwyane Wade is still a part of Chicago. At one point, Wade had considered playing for his hometown full-time if not for LeBron James.

However, Bulls fans aren't being too kind in a newly released “toy store” video featuring Wade. It features Benny the Bull navigating his way through a toy store and encountering a statue of Wade in his Heat jersey with the lighting going off.

As if to say that Wade represented some evil.

Wade grew up in the village of Oak Lawn. There, he attended Harold L. Reynolds High School where he was a top basketball and football player. Ultimately, he was recruited to play basketball at the University of Marquette.

Eventually, Wade went on to have a storied NBA career. Altogether, he won three NBA championships with the Miami Heat (2006, 2012, 2013).

In addition, he became a 13-time NBA All-Star. He played for the Heat, Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers over the course of 16 NBA seasons.

Today, Wade is part owner of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. Plus, he worked as an analyst for the NBA on TNT.

Dwyane Wade and his connection to the Bulls

Wade played for the Bulls during the 2016-2017 NBA season. Ultimately, he signed a two-year $47 million contract.

While there, Wade encountered a multitude of difficulties. He struggled to mentor then Bulls guard Jimmy Butler. In which Wade later confessed to not doing a better job.

In the end, the Bulls ended the season at 41-41 and made the playoffs. Then would go onto lose to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Afterward, Wade left the Bulls citing the lack of a winning culture. He ended up being traded to the Cavaliers where he reunited with LeBron James.

Later, Wade returned back to the Heat to finish out his career for the 2018-2019 season.