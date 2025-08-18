The Brooklyn Nets continued a busy offseason on Friday, acquiring Haywood Highsmith and an unprotected 2032 second-round pick from the Miami Heat. General Manager Sean Marks sent Brooklyn's 2026 second-round pick, protected from the 31st overall pick through the 55th overall selection, to the Heat in the deal.

The trade marks the Nets' third of the summer after they acquired Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, and two first-round picks in deals last month. With that, we assess the move and assign a grade for Brooklyn.

Nets trade grade for deal acquiring Haywood Highsmith, 2032 second-round pick

Marks has returned to a familiar play in his playbook this summer as the Nets enter year two of their rebuild. With Brooklyn positioned as the NBA's only team with cap space, he's executed several salary dump trades, absorbing unwanted contracts in return for draft compensation.

The Miami trade is the latest, following the Mann and Porter Jr. deals. With the Heat determined to duck under the luxury tax, the Nets absorbed Highsmith's $6.5 million expiring salary into their cap space and received an unprotected 2032 second-round pick as compensation. Brooklyn sent a protected 2026 second-rounder that will not convey.

Article Continues Below

Following the deal, the Nets have an NBA-high 31 draft picks (12 first-rounders, 19 second-rounders) over the next seven years.

Highsmith is unlikely to factor into the Nets' long-term plans. However, they may be able to flip him for value before the deadline. The 28-year-old is a capable defender and a career 37.4 percent three-point shooter with playoff experience.

Highsmith underwent surgery for a meniscus tear on Aug. 8 and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks. Should he perform well upon his return, he could have value to a playoff team.

Ultimately, the deal presents some long-term upside and no downside for the Nets. They picked up an unprotected draft pick and a potentially flippable asset for free. Brooklyn still has cap space left to make further deals if the opportunity presents itself.

Grade: A-