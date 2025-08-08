While the Miami Heat traded for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the offseason, there is a possibility that the team isn't done finalizing the roster, which could lead into the actual season and the trade deadline. As the Heat face other dilemmas this upcoming season, there is still a chance that the team could make some deals by sending away players currently on the roster.

Here, we'll highlight two options that Miami could have as trade candidates in the 2025-26 season, though it is too early to tell at present if any of the moves will happen. However, these two players have been in heavy rumors throughout the offseason, starting with Andrew Wiggins.

Heat's Andrew Wiggins has been in trade rumors

There have been many rumors surrounding the Heat forward in Wiggins, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors before last season's trade deadline in the deal involving Jimmy Butler. Though for now, Wiggins is safe as the reported plan for Miami is for Wiggins to be on the team, according to The Miami Herald.

“But there’s now some clarity on this situation, as a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald that the Heat plans to keep Wiggins on its roster for the start of next season, barring something unforeseen,” Anthony Chiang wrote. “The Heat is intrigued to see what this mix of players can accomplish after the recent addition of veteran guard Norman Powell.”

Wiggins had been speculated to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it seems that talks never reached a serious point where a deal was imminent. Though he would have solid numbers with Miami as the third option alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, he would be inconsistent in health, missing 15 of the 32 games played for the team.

The main reason that he is a potential trade candidate for this upcoming season is that with the trade for Powell, Wiggins' opportunity drastically lowers, leaving him to be a fourth option where other teams could use his talents.

Erik Spoelstra does see a big role for Heat's Andrew Wiggins

If there is someone who disagrees with the opportunity claim, it's Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke during Summer League about how vital Wiggins will be for the team.

“Wiggs had some really good moments with us,” Spoelstra said, via The Miami Herald. “Before he got hurt, he was exactly what we needed and wanted out of that position. I think there’s still real opportunity for growth with him as he gets comfortable with us. He’s already down in Miami right now and will be bringing his family in. He’s going to be here most of August and September, I think, just to get more acclimated. And I think that’s really important for him.”

“It’s not easy changing teams midseason,” Spoelstra continued. “But you can see the possibilities of the two-way play. He’s really dynamic defensively. He can guard, in our system, multiple players. Offensively, his skill set is really unique because you can go to him. We probably played him more as a go-to guy than he had been playing in that role previously. Not for better or worse, we just needed that. But he also can play off the ball, which is important.”

There's no denying that Wiggins can produce in any role given, but it won't be surprising if there is another team in the league that would need a player of his caliber who can provide a boost on offense and defense. Even with the Heat's shared playing style, it could be best to deal with Wiggins sometime next season.

Heat's Andrew Wiggins could lose some opportunity

While the rumors around Wiggins and the Heat could reemerge when the deadline nears closer next season, there could be an effort from Spoelstra to make the fit work, despite the share size on the team dwindling with the Powell trade. Last season in the 17 games played, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

“For about a five-week period, we were really encouraged about how he can fit,” Spoelstra said, looking back at last season. “I think that’s going to get a lot better just as he gets more comfortable and acclimated with us, the city, everything with our team and the players.”

It remains to be seen how Spoelstra will utilize Wiggins right out of the gate, as when looking at a projected starting lineup, one would think it ends up being Herro, Adebayo, Powell, Wiggins, and possibly Kel'el Ware. The impressive rookie from last season, in Ware, could be replaced with Nikola Jovic if Spoelstra wants a smaller lineup.

Still, it will be monitored how Wiggins fits with the lineup.

Heat's Terry Rozier has been in recent trade talks

When looking at the situation with Heat guard Terry Rozier, it feels like he's the easy answer for a lot of people when naming trade candidates on the team. However, there's no doubt that Rozier wants to prove all the doubters wrong, even if there will be constant trade rumors around him.

There have been many recent reports saying that an offer was on the table for a swap between Rozier and Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart. Though NBA insider Jake Fischer would say that the franchise wasn't compelled to say that it was a “clear upgrade.”

“Miami weighed a Rozier-for-Smart swap but could not reach an organizational consensus on whether such a trade was a clear upgrade,” Fischer wrote.

Heat was against the swap involving Terry Rozier

Despite being unable to agree with the Wizards, it was reported by The Miami Herald that the team “remains open” to dealing Rozier in the build-up to the start of the season. Rozier was traded to the Heat in the 2024 trade deadline for a first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, a deal that ended up with disappointing results thus far.

This past season has been arguably Rozier's worst season in the NBA, as despite starting the season and being predicted to be a top offensive player for them, he lost playing time, while his performance slipped. He ended up averaging 10.6 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field and 29.5% shooting from deep.

“Multiple league sources confirmed those trade talks between the Heat and Wizards took place this summer,” Chiang wrote. “While a Rozier-for-Smart swap would have made sense for the Heat because Smart was on a cheaper expiring contract ($21.6 million salary for this upcoming season prior to agreeing to a buyout with the Wizards) than Rozier’s expiring deal ($26.6 million salary for this upcoming season), a league source indicated the Heat ultimately did not make the trade because of the draft capital it would have needed to attach to Rozier to faciliate such a deal.”

Not to mention that Rozier is still under federal investigation as part of a sports betting scandal from when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. It's important to remember that there have been no findings of wrongdoing as of late.

Despite talks, both Heat players are looking to improve

It remains to be seen what ends up happening with Wiggins and Rozier in regards to their status with the Heat, but one has to figure that the team and the two players will focus on bettering themselves for this season. Wiggins, Rozier, and Miami look to improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference.