The NBA released its full schedule for the 2025–26 season on Thursday, including a notable January 19 matchup between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The game will mark Andrew Wiggins’ first return to Chase Center since being traded last season.

Wiggins, 30, was dealt to Miami at the 2025 trade deadline as part of a multi-team deal that sent longtime Heat star Jimmy Butler III to the Warriors. The trade marked a major midseason shift for both franchises, with Wiggins taking on a starting role in Miami’s frontcourt and Butler joining Golden State’s veteran core.

In 17 regular season appearances with the Heat, Wiggins averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 45.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc while logging 31.4 minutes per contest.

His first meeting against his former team came in Butler’s return to Miami, where the Heat secured a dominant 112–86 victory. Wiggins posted 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals on 4-of-13 shooting, while Butler finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 5-of-12 shooting.

Which game are you immediately circling on your calendar? 👀 Schedule Release // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/6BmQiUUKwF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 14, 2025

Wiggins and the Heat went on to make a brief playoff appearance after becoming the first No. 10 seed to win both play-in games and clinch a postseason berth. Their run ended in the first round, however, with a four-game sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Andrew Wiggins set for Warriors reunion as Jimmy Butler returns to Miami in November

Throughout the offseason, Wiggins was the subject of widespread trade speculation. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks were among the teams reportedly showing interest, but Miami opted to retain the veteran wing heading into the 2025–26 campaign.

The January 19 matchup in San Francisco is expected to draw considerable attention as Wiggins faces the team he helped win a championship with in 2022.

Meanwhile, Butler will make his second trip back to Miami on November 19 in a nationally televised matchup on ESPN. In his first season with the Warriors, the 35-year-old averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game across 30 appearances. He shot 47.6% from the field but struggled from deep, connecting on just 27.9% of his three-point attempts.

Butler’s season in Golden State ended in the second round of the playoffs, where the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Last season, Miami swept the season series against Golden State, winning both matchups by double digits. The Heat will look to build on that success this season as they attempt to climb the Eastern Conference standings with Wiggins entering his first full year with the franchise.

The 2025–26 regular season tips off league-wide on October 21. Miami will open its campaign on the road against the Orlando Magic, while Golden State begins the year on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.