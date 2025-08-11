The Miami Heat worked out 2021's first-round pick forward/center Kai Jones on Monday. After the news surrounding Haywood Highsmith's torn meniscus in his right knee broke, the Heat will look to address his absence in the frontcourt ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Selected 19th overall in 2021's NBA Draft, Jones spent his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before re-entering the association last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a brief stint with the Hornets, Jones split last season with the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks before becoming a free agent over the summer. The Heat have shown interest in potentially adding Jones to their roster, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Free agent F/C Kai Jones is working out for the Miami Heat today, league sources tell me. The 2021 first-rounder remains a young, athletic prospect,” Haynes reported.

In 12 games, Jones averaged 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game for the Mavs after playing for the Clippers last season, which was years removed from the rookie he was with the Hornets.

Norman Powell gives honest thoughts on acclimating to Heat

Heat veteran forward Norman Powell was honest about joining the Heat in a recent interview. As the Heat transition into a new era post Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Warriors before the deadline, last season, Powell arrived to the 305 from the Clippers as part of a three-team trade with the Jazz.

While practicing with the Jamaican national basketball team for the FIBA World Cup in 2027, Powell spoke on adjusting to his new surroundings, per the Miami Herald.

“It’s getting me acclimated,” Powell said. “It has been amazing to be welcomed here. Not only with the Jamaican national team, and that side of my culture that I’m embracing and learning about. But being here in South Florida, checking into the hotel, people already know who I am and welcome me and are excited about me being on the Heat.”

“It’s been amazing,” Powell added. “I’ve always looked at my life as full-circle moments. Things that have been talked about and signs, and things that you don’t really notice.

“But then it comes full circle. I was expecting training camp to be in Jamaica, but then I learned that it was in Boca. And then being traded to the Heat, being so close to where I’ll be playing, and being able to go down there and go to the facility, look for a place to stay. … It’s definitely cool,” Powell concluded.

Powell and the Heat will kick off their preseason schedule when they host the Bucks on October 6.