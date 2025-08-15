In a largely surprising move that fans weren't expecting on a Friday afternoon, the Miami Heat have traded Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets. With the Heat preparing for the 2025-26 season after a relatively disappointing last go-around, the team is in the process of finalizing the roster, and with this latest deal, there could be fans wondering what the thought process is of making the trade.

For the full details of the trade, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, Miami is dealing “Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for a protected 2026 second-round pick.” It's important to note that Highsmith suffered recently from a torn meniscus, and after a successful surgery to repair it, he was expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks and was likely to be out for training camp and maybe the start of the season.

A main goal this offseason for the Heat was to get below the luxury tax, and with this trade, which gives Brooklyn Highsmith, and they didn't receive one, the move gets that done. As said by Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, the team was “$1.6 million above the luxury-tax line,” and now they're “$4.3 million under the luxury-tax threshold.”

The transaction gives Miami flexibility in regards to being in the tax and even opens up the opportunity to use a $5.6 million trade exception, as said by ClutchPoints' Brett Seigel.

“By trading Haywood Highsmith, who is currently out indefinitely with a meniscus injury, the Heat move out of the luxury tax,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Heat move out of the luxury tax, create a $5.6M TPE, and open a roster spot for a minimum contract.”

More on the reasons the Heat traded Haywood Highsmith to the Nets

One has to wonder if the trade was made after the Heat announced the significant time that Highsmith would miss after repairing a meniscus tear, which he sustained in a workout in Baltimore. Highsmith was one of Miami's undrafted success stories who had been a constant at the G-League level, becoming a mainstay in Erik Spoelstra's rotation as a defensive stalwart who could also shoot the three-pointer.

The Heat would award Highsmith an $11 million contract extension last offseason after consistent play, but now he has been traded to Brooklyn. Besides the cap flexibility, the team is now down to 13 players on standard contracts, with the limit being 15.

“By dealing away Highsmith and not acquiring a player in return, the Heat’s roster is down to 13 players on standard contracts for this upcoming season — two below the NBA regular-season limit of 15 players on standard deals,” Chiang wrote. “But more importantly, the trade brings the Heat under the luxury-tax threshold. By shedding Highsmith’s expiring $5.6 million salary, the Heat goes from $1.3 million above the luxury-tax line to $4.3 million under the luxury-tax threshold.”

“After finishing as a luxury tax team in each of the last two seasons,” Chiang continued, “the Heat was determined to escape the luxury tax for this upcoming season in order to avoid the onerous repeater tax that’s triggered when a team crosses the luxury tax threshold in four straight seasons or four times during a five-season period.”

At any rate, the Heat is looking to improve after finishing 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference.