The Miami Heat were milliseconds away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

Derrick White’s last-second tip-in gave the Boston Celtics a win in Game 6, forcing an all-important Game 7 in which the winner will advance to the Finals.

But Heat forward Duncan Robinson had two shots that could have changed the result of the game. He did not make either, and Miami lost.

Robinson missed a three with 1:24 left that could have tied the game at 100. Here is how open he was:

Robinson then had an opportunity to give the Heat a 2-point lead, but he missed a transition three with 21 seconds left.

Duncan Robinson said those misses will stay with him.

“The first one, I couldn’t believe how much time I had,” Robinson said. “Checked the wind and everything. Obviously, you want to get those back. All juiced up, missed them long.”

The Heat took the lead afterward with three free-throws from forward Jimmy Butler.

If Miami won the game, Robinson’s missed shots would have been forgotten. Instead, they are under the microscope since the Heat are one loss away from becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a series after taking a 3-0 lead.

Game 7 between the Heat and Celtics will be Monday, which is Memorial Day, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Robinson has been a solid player for the Heat in these playoffs. After guard Tyler Herro broke two fingers on his right hand, he has averaged 9.3 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the 3-point line.

However, he will not receive credit for that if the Heat lose.