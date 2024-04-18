The Miami Heat lost 105-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers in an air-tight Eastern Conference NBA Play-In Tournament matchup Wednesday. As a result, they lost a secure seventh seed spot in the NBA Playoffs and will face the winner of the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls 9-10 seed game for a chance at the eighth seed. In reflection, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, team defense, and free throws are subject to examination for Miami's tough loss.
The Heat entered the NBA Play-In Tournament after achieving a 46-36 regular season record, which earned them an eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. This scenario is familiar to the Heat. They went into the 2023 postseason in the same spot and eventually made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.
Unfortunately, they missed their chance for the seventh seed in 2024, but what went wrong for them? The Heat played a hard-fought game but did not do enough to edge the 76ers. Thus, it is only natural to analyze the team's key stars and role players, starting with Jimmy Butler.
Jimmy Butler: the hero the Heat needed
Jimmy Butler finished Wednesday night's matchup with 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 40 minutes. Unfortunately, he suffered an apparent knee injury that hampered his production, but he put forth a valiant effort.
Nevertheless, if Miami wants to make the postseason, they will need him better on the offensive side. Butler has a history of showing up big for Miami. For example, he dropped 35 points in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.
Miami has not made the official playoff bracket yet, but Jimmy Butler must have a breakout performance for the team to advance. Things were not all bad for Butler on Wednesday. He totaled an impressive five steals on the night.
Hopefully, the 34-year-old's injury is not too serious and he can bounce back strong for Miami's next Play-In matchup. Speaking of bouncing back strong, Caleb Martin looks to up his play after a subpar showing.
Caleb Martin needs to channel his 2023 postseason showing
Caleb Martin scored just five points in 24 minutes against the 76ers, which was surprising given his ability. Martin entered the 2023-24 season as one of Miami's prized role players after the showing he had in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Martin had some impressive games during the Heat's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics. In Game 2, he scored 25 points, going three for seven on three-pointers. Then, he came up huge in the Heat's 103-84 Game 7 victory. He amassed 26 points and shot four for six on threes.
The 28-year-old averaged 10.0 points and shot 34.8% on threes through 64 games of the 2023-24 season. However, Miami needs Martin to elevate his play to where was during the team's deep 2023 postseason run.
If Martin can find a way to increase his scoring output, Miami will have a chance against their next Play-In opponent.
Individual players were not the only thing playing a role in the Heat's loss to the 76ers on Wednesday. The team needs to clean up in two key areas: defense and free throws.
Defense and free throws
It is tough to outscore a team like the 76ers when they have the likes of former MVP Joel Embiid and red-hot scorer Tyrese Maxey. However, the Heat's pride is defense and effort, and they need to make things tougher against their next matchup to prevent the game from going down to the wire.
Miami should have no problem tightening things up with the perimeter effort Jimmy Butler put forth. In addition, Bam Adebayo will be looking for redemption and will channel his All-Defense caliber play.
Finally, the Heat must make a concerted effort to knock down their free throws. They shot 73.7% compared to Philly's 91.3%. This was ultimately the sealing culprit for their loss. There is no doubt Miami can get over the hump if they can make most of their shots at the stripe.
All in all, the Heat still have a chance to make the playoffs with one more NBA Play-In Tournament game remaining. If Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin's squad locks in, they will get to the postseason once again.