On Friday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Indiana Pacers 120-105, dropping their sixth consecutive game.

However, their top scorer, Coby White, maintains a hopeful optimism that this slog can be corrected, per

Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

In his words, these problems are “fixable”.

“Nothing in the league is easily fixable,” White said. “We playing against the best competition every night. … we got great relationships on this team, so we just gotta continue to have the honest conversations we have with each other and continue to grow. It’s gonna take all of us. It’s gonna take a ton of spirit, a ton of heart. But it is fixable, which is the most important thing.”

Against the Pacers, White scored 22 points and dished out six assists. Presently, he is averaging 23.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. Also, White has played in six games.

He has been on and off due to battles with a calf injury. At the beginning of the season, White was absent. Also, the Bulls have had other top players bouncing in and out of the injured list.

After losing to the Pacers, Chicago is 9-13 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. On Sunday, they will play against the Golden State Warriors.

The “fixable” problems that the Bulls can correct

There are several factors plaguing the Bulls aside from injuries. Among those are slow starts, turnovers, defensive inconsistency, and rebounding issues.

Lately, the Bulls have started sluggishly, only to come around in the second half. That was the case in their 24-point comeback win over the Detroit Pistons and their one-point win over the lowly Washington Wizards.

Against Indiana, Chicago turned the ball over 18 times, eleven of which came from Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey. Also, Chicago isn't exactly a defensive team, and on Friday, their top defenders, Isaac Okoro, Tre Jones, and Ayo Dosunmu, were out due to injury.

Then, Chicago has a habit of giving up too many second-chance points because of a lack of defensive rebounds. Currently, they are 29th in the league in that category and have given up 18.4 opponent second-chance points per game.