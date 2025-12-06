Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley outlined the immediate role shift for forward Tristan da Silva following Paolo Banchero’s return, emphasizing the second-year player’s value in the team’s 106–105 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The narrow victory marked Banchero’s first appearance after missing 10 games with a left groin strain, prompting lineup and rotation changes that required da Silva to move back into a bench role.

Mosley said da Silva’s responsibility remains unchanged regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“I thought he had a lot of great sparks tonight and we’ve talked about it and it’s just what I’m asking him to do is just continue to be aggressive no matter when he’s out there on the floor,” Mosley said. “Defensively sitting down and guarding, containing your man. When you’re open, knock it down but you know, not shying away from attacking the basket. I think those are things that you can continue to ask him to do whether he’s starting or coming off the bench.”

Da Silva logged three points, five rebounds and a steal while shooting 1-for-4 from the field and 1-for-3 from three in 25 minutes. Though the scoring output dipped, Mosley praised his activity and discipline on both ends.

Tristan da Silva adjusts as Magic reintegrate Paolo Banchero in win over Heat

In the 10-game span Banchero missed, da Silva averaged 11 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 46.8% shooting while playing 26.8 minutes per contest. Through 23 games this season, he is posting 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.5% from three across 10 starts.

Banchero returned Friday with nine points, six rebounds and two assists on 3-for-8 shooting in 20 minutes. His re-entry required adjustments in pacing and tempo, something Mosley said will continue to develop as he fully reintegrates.

“Well, it’s going to take some time,” Mosley said. “I think that there’s a moment that there’s going to be a flow that you have to try to connect with, but I think they did a really good job finding different sets, different reads. Miami is a tough team — how they guard, how they defend, they put you in different binds so I think our guys did a great job of adjusting to that, no matter who was on the floor.”

The Magic improved to 14–9 with the victory, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Their recent stretch has been fueled by depth contributions, defensive consistency and improved ball movement, elements Mosley said remain critical as Banchero transitions back into heavier minutes.

Orlando will travel to New York to face the Knicks (15–7) on Sunday before returning home for an NBA Cup quarterfinal rematch with the Heat (14–9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video.