The Los Angeles Chargers will have their star running back in the lineup again when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. After seven games on injured reserve, Omarion Hampton is finally expected to return.

The Chargers activated Hampton off injured reserve on Saturday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. The team confirmed he will play against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Hampton has not played since Oct. 5, when he suffered an ankle injury against the Washington Commanders. He had been on a tear up to that point, accumulating 314 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry in his first five NFL games.

Article Continues Below

Hampton has not been given any official limitations for his return, but they are to be expected, with running backs typically returning from significant leg injuries slowly. Bucky Irving and Tyjae Spears were both tepidly reintroduced, while Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley have underwhelmed while playing through lower-body ailments.

The first-round pick's impending return will likely relegate 2025 breakout star Kimani Vidal back to the bench. Vidal has been outstanding as the interim starter, averaging 75.0 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry since Hampton went down.

This is a developing story.