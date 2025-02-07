After playing alongside Jimmy Butler for six seasons, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will see it come to an end in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that sent his teammate to the Golden State Warriors. Things took a turn for the worse when the relationship between Heat president Pat Riley and Butler turned sour after there was no contract extension offered. It eventually led to Jimmy's exit.

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade, Robinson discussed his relationship with Butler over the years, per The Young Man and the Three podcast.

“There have been great moments, there’s been challenging moments,” Robinson said. “That’s sort of what you get when you get somebody that’s as competitive and spirited as he is. He’s a ruthless competitor for sure.”

Although Robinson wishes things could have worked out with the Heat, he's happy to see Butler get what he wanted in finding a home with the Warriors.

“Obviously sad to see him go, happy to see him go if that’s where he wants to be,” Robinson added. “Obviously he didn’t want to be in Miami any longer so you know end of an era I guess.”

Butler guided Robinson and the Heat to three trips to the Eastern Conference finals, and two NBA Finals appearances in 2020, and 2023. In Butler's absence, Robinson has taken on an increased role for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. In the Heat’s last seven games, Robinson is averaging 15.0 points per game in 32.2 minutes.

With Bulter gone, the Heat's newly acquired forward Andrew Wiggins will fill his void, while Duncan Robinson continues his role as the team's 3-point specialist, shooting at a 37.7% clip from deep.

Jimmy Butler on crying Pat Riley's ‘unhinged' last-ditch meeting

As details emerged over what transpired between Heat president Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler, the latest report reveals a last-ditch meeting between the two that ultimately spelled the end of Butler's tenure with the Heat.

Riley attempted to connect with Butler, who lost his father during the 2023-24 campaign, to how the Heat GM lost his father at 25, per The Athletic.

“According to multiple league sources with knowledge of the meeting, tears welled in Riley’s eyes as he attempted to connect with Butler on a human level. Both men had lost their fathers, and Riley’s famed toughness faded in the moment as he thought about Butler mourning his father’s death last season. But Riley’s vulnerability did not land with Butler. The player viewed Riley’s behavior as “unhinged,” a league source close to Butler said,” The Athletic reported.

The Heat face the Nets on Friday.