Nicholas Singleton matched Saquon Barkley's record during the Penn State Nittany Lions' matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions have been going through one of their most disappointing seasons in program history. After reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in 2024, they sustained multiple losses throughout the 2025 campaign. This resulted in them moving on from longtime head coach James Franklin, who has since transitioned to taking the reins at Virginia Tech.

While their CFP hopes are over this year, Penn State still has a shot at bowl eligibility. And Singleton is greatly helping them on that quest. Not only that, but he tied Barkley's all-time collegiate record of both career rushing touchdowns and career total touchdowns for the program.

“Nick Singleton, was dynamic with 10 offensive touches for 95 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns to tie the program's all-time record for both rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns,” 247Sports' reporter Daniel Gallen wrote.

“Singleton tied the program's all-time touchdown record with his two first-half scores. On top of that, he was dynamic. Singleton carried seven times for 44 yards and his two touchdowns, and he also added three catches for 51 yards. He had a 50-yard catch-and-run.”

How Nicholas Singleton, Penn State played against Nebraska

It will certainly be an incredible moment for Nicholas Singleton if he breaks Saquon Barkley's record in the final week. Until then, he helped Penn State pick up an important 37-10 win over Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions performed well on both sides of the ball. They boasted a 19-6 lead at halftime and never looked back, having their defense shine throughout the night. The Cornhuskers failed to create momentum, going scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.

Ethan Grunkemeyer had a solid outing as the leader of the offense. He completed 11 passes out of 12 attempts for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Kaytron Allen and Singleton torched Nebraska on the ground for the entire game. Allen led the way with 25 rushes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while Singleton added seven carries for 44 yards and two scores.

Only two players recorded multiple catches for the Nittany Lions, including Singleton. He put together three receptions for 51 yards while Trebor Pena caught four passes for 47 yards.

Penn State improved to a 5-6 record on the season, including a 2-6 display in Big Ten Play. They hold the 15th spot of the conference standings, being above the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans while trailing the Maryland Terrapins and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions will fight for bowl eligibility in their regular-season finale, being on the road. They face the Scarlet Knights on Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET.