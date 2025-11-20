The Los Angeles Clippers' three-team trade with the Utah Jazz that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat was a critical mistake, according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. The Clippers landed a big man in John Collins, with eyes for Bradley Beal in free agency. Beal suffered a season-ending hip injury less than one month into the regular season.

Meanwhile, Powell and the Heat were without Bam Adebayo and thriving with a 4-2 record before Adebayo's return. The impressive start led Perkins to apologize to the Heat organization on ESPN's NBA Today.

“I was sleeping on the Heat. I'd like to apologize. I slept on them. I didn't expect them to be making this much noise. But I gotta highlight Norman Powell and how the Clippers dropped the ball by trading him away and what he's been doing right now, especially with Tyler Herro being out,” Perkins said. “He has basically somewhat become their number one option. He's doing it consistently.

“Last year, he averaged a career-high 24 points and was knocking at the door of being an All-Star. And now, he's embraced this Heat culture. The culture has embraced him, and we're seeing him now having a career year as far as points per game,” Kendrick Perkins concluded.

Norman Powell is averaging 25.4 points on 49.5% shooting, including 47% from deep, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Heat this season. His 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including four threes, led in a 110-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. Adebayo finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in his return from injury. Miami is 9-6, with the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo on his return in Heat's win vs. Warriors

Heat center Bam Adebayo discussed his return from a toe injury that kept him out for six games. After the Heat's win against the Warriors, Adebayo talked about finding his stride back on the floor with his teammates.

“I felt good, man, just trying to find a rhythm, not overdo it,” Adebayo said. “Let the game come to me, and it did at some point. And, you know, that's the biggest thing about the game. The way we play, the ball is always gonna find you if you have good intentions, and you're making the right reads.”

The Heat will face the Bulls on Friday.