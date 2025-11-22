In the Miami Heat's blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, 143-107, the team got a huge victory in regard to the quest to capture the NBA Cup as part of the league's in-season tournament. As the Heat have been dealing with injuries to key players, it has set the stage for others to step up, as Keshad Johnson did on Friday night.

Usually an end-of-the-bench player, Johnson would play a career-high 30 minutes in the win over the Bulls, recording 14 points to go along with another career-high of 12 rebounds. Though shooting three of 10 from the field, he would be aggressive in getting to the line for six free-throw attempts, making all of them, plus he had a +24 on the floor.

When he would play, it would be at center during small-ball rotations, as head coach Erik Spoelstra would admit that the minutes given in the past “haven't been fair.” He would also mention how “deciated” Johnson is and the work put in with Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, and assistant coach Malik Allen has paid off thus far.

“When I've given him some minutes, they haven't been fair. This is the first game I played him at the four,” Spoelstra said, via video posted by Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “The other games I've played him at the five. First game was against Jokic. I mean, come on, that's not even fair.

“He has stayed diligent, he's constantly being mentored by Malik [Allen] and [Haslem] and Bam [Adebayo],” Spoelstra continued. “Everybody roots for him because he's so pure. He really works at it. He stays ready, so he doesn't have to get ready. And then he finally got an opportunity where it was much more in his wheelhouse, and he made a big impact defensively.”

Coach Spo on Keshad Johnson big game "Im really happy for KJ. When i have given him minutes, they havent been fair. This is the first game i played him at the 4. First game i played him at the 5 vs Jokic, i mean cmon." KJ looked much more comfortable tonight 🔥 https://t.co/h6BW7mMdaW pic.twitter.com/CVdoGRZuW6 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

Keshad Johnson is an example of the Heat's depth

After the Heat's win over the Golden State Warriors last Wednesday, and now with the victory against the Bulls, the team is putting on a streak of outings that show the depth they have. With Johnson having limited minutes, his talent was on display on Friday night, as there's no denying his mindset fits with the “culture” of the team.

“Just be ourselves. Play Miami Heat basketball, Heat culture. It's a real thing over here,” Johnson said. “So just stay locked in. Stay locked in no matter what the score is. We know it's an [NBA] Cup game. We know how much that matters to keep the foot on the gas, and that's what played a part in it.”

Keshad Johnson on the big win tonight "Be ourselves, play miami heat basketball. Heat culture. its a real thing over here" Keshad finished with the bark 🐶 pic.twitter.com/H1AKRp54QS — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 22, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Johnson will get consistent minutes, as the team was missing Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and, once again, Tyler Herro. Still, Miami is 10-6, with its next game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.