Even though the Miami Heat traded away Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, there have been new details emerged of the faltered relationship between the two parties. As Butler had qualms with the Heat regarding their long-term commitment and other aspects, the star believed the team willfully made changes to shut him out.

As reported by The Athletic, one part focused on the travel policy made between Miami and Butler where throughout the tenure, he had the pleasure of flying away from the team if needed, only with permission from head coach Erik Spoelstra. However, that was all changed this season due to the tense nature of the relationship which Butler's side said “were intended to alienate him.”

“Jimmy Butler was displeased by a change to travel policy, according to those around him,” The Athletic wrote. “Previously, Butler had been permitted to travel separately from the team so long as he received permission from head coach Erik Spoelstra.”

“Butler felt that many of the actions taken by the Heat, including the change to the travel policy, were intended to alienate him, according to a person with knowledge of his thinking,” The Athletic continued. “There had been multiple shifts from what he was typically allowed to do.”

A look at Jimmy Butler's second suspension with the Heat

Butler's second suspension with the Heat came from the miscommunication of the travel policy as the 35-year-old missed a team flight to Milwaukee on Jan. 22. However, The Athletic would write both sides have told “different tales” in terms of that incident.

“Butler missed the team’s Jan. 22 flight to Milwaukee, sparking yet another suspension,” The Athletic wrote. “Yet again, as has so often been the case in this conflict, the two sides would tell drastically different tales regarding the details of the disagreement.”

“While the notion of players flying separately from the team is extremely rare in the NBA, league and team sources say Butler had been allowed to do so as needed so long as he received permission from head coach Erik Spoelstra,” The Athletic continued. “It’s unclear how often Butler flew separately from the team, but that was the arrangement they’d had throughout the entirety of his time with the Heat. Butler also routinely did not ride the team bus to practices or games on the road, using a ride share instead that the team paid for until this season, and even stayed separately from the team on road trips on occasion.”

Heat's Pat Riley “asserting his dominance” in regards to Jimmy Butler

With Heat president Pat Riley and Butler's relationship in a less-than-ideal place, he would be seen as “asserting his dominance” over the player in changing the travel policy.

“According to sources close to Butler, this sudden change in policy was an example of Riley asserting his dominance over the star forward after being perfectly fine with an ‘alternate travel schedule,'” The Athletic wrote. “According to Heat sources, the protocol for Butler’s unusual travel arrangements had been changed by Riley approximately two months before the missed flight. This relationship was already on the rocks at that point with discomfort rising and Riley deciding in mid-November that he, and not Spoelstra, would make the final decision whenever Butler asked to fly separately from the team. This adjustment, team sources say, had been communicated to Butler’s camp by Heat general manager Andy Elisburg.”

At any rate, the chapter of the Miami-Butler era has finished for now with the team amid a season as they next play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.