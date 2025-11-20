On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat improved to 9-6 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a comfortable home win over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State essentially threw in the towel on this game from the jump, sitting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler in his second return game to Miami.

While Butler's Miami run had some iconic moments and two NBA Finals runs, it ended in ugly fashion, after Butler claimed that his joy was gone, ultimately resulting in a trade to the Warriors.

After the game on Wednesday, Heat center Bam Adebayo did some elite trolling of Butler in the postgame locker room.

(per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press on X, formerly Twitter).

Bam Adebayo’s hat. Good night from Miami. pic.twitter.com/WQK2kD22Sj — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Heat as a whole have not exactly been great since Butler left, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round last year in what was the most lopsided playoff series in NBA history.

However, they've looked decent so far in the 2025-26 season, at least in their home games, with Erik Spoelstra taking steps to modernize a prehistoric NBA offense by shooting more threes and playing with more pace.

Adebayo himself has turned himself into a competent shooter from beyond the arc, while retaining the defensive versatility and rim presence that made him such a special player to begin with.

At 9-6, the Heat are firmly in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference playoff picture at this early juncture of the season, and as some of their younger players continue to improve, it's not off the table that they could make a run at one of the higher seeds in the conference, depending on how things shake out with other teams.

The Heat will next take the floor on Friday evening on the road against the Chicago Bulls in a rematch of the last three years' play-in games between the two teams.