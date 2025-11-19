The Miami Heat will be facing the Golden State Warriors, as Jimmy Butler will be returning to go against his former team. For the Heat, they're more worried about what's going on with their players, and Bam Adebayo is one of them, after missing the past two weeks with a toe injury.

The Heat have been winning games since Adebayo's absence, and the hope is that he can return against the Warriors. They've missed their defensive anchor in the middle, and someone who can switch out to the perimeter and guard. On offense, before he went down, he was scoring at a high level and also knocking down 3-pointers.

It sounds like he could be close to returning to the court, which would be big for them.

Bam Adebayo's injury status vs. Warriors

Adebayo is listed as questionable against the Warriors, and there's a good chance that he could suit up for the game. Adebayo noted that he was optimistic he would come back against the Warriors, and if it was up to him, he felt good enough to come back even sooner.

“You see both sides,” Adebayo said via The Sun Sentinel. “Some of it, obviously, you feel like you can help. And then the other side, you want to be fully healthy, so it doesn’t come back. So you toggle that line.

“And that’s when you turn to the head coach and the training staff. Because they both know I’ll go out there and play regardless. So they got to save me from myself in a sense. So it’s been a hard two weeks.”

The Heat probably wanted to be more cautious, especially since it's still early in the season, and Adebayo is an important part of the team. The goal is to try and keep these players fresh throughout an 82-game season, and sometimes even more, and it doesn't make sense to risk something so early.