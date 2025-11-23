Malik Monk attacked the rim with a marvelous dunking highlight in the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Monk is going through his ninth year in the NBA, his fourth with the Kings. He transformed his career into being one of the best sixth men off the bench in the league, having scoring outbursts on a consistent basis.

The veteran guard knew he was due for a tough matchup against Denver. Despite this, he still figured out a way to get the better of his defender during the early minutes of the second quarter. Denver turned the ball over as Sacramento moved it throughout the fast break. Dennis Schroder and DeMar DeRozan touched the ball first as the latter dished it to Monk, who leapt in the air for the one-hand dunk.

Malik Monk DESTROYS the rim on this dunk 😤pic.twitter.com/hc3LmxXCIp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Malik Monk, Kings played against Nuggets

Malik Monk and the Kings were in desperate need of a major win, and they got it with the 128-123 victory over the Nuggets.

Sacramento's offense was consistently active throughout the course of the game, scoring 30 or more points in every quarter. It took the last 12 minutes of regulation for the Kings to outscore Denver 37-31 to create some distance and hold on to the win.

Ball movement, turnovers and fast break points made the difference in this matchup. The Kings prevailed in all three categories by creating 32 assists, limiting their turnovers to seven and scoring 23 points on the transition. It wasn't the same for the Nuggets as they dished out 28 assists, turned the ball over 13 times and produced just eight fast break points.

Six players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the win, including Monk. He finished with a stat line of 12 points, two rebounds and two assists on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook led the team with 21 points and 11 assists, Dennis Schroder put up 21 points and seven assists, while Keegan Murray had 19 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan provided 17 points and seven rebounds then Zach LaVine produced 15 points and three assists.

Sacramento improved to a 4-13 record, holding the 14th spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the New Orleans Pelicans but trail the Dallas Mavericks by 0.5 games and Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games.

The Kings will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.