The New England Patriots continued rolling with a Week 11 win over the New York Jets. The Patriots have won eight straight games and are tied with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the NFL at 9-2.

New England will attempt to extend its winning streak on Sunday when the team heads to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. And the Patriots’ backfield could be at full strength for the Week 12 clash.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been sidelined by a toe injury since Week 9. But after missing three games, the veteran running back appears to be ready to take the field. Despite drawing a questionable tag for Sunday’s matchup, Stevenson is expected to play against the Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rhamondre Stevenson is ready to take touches away from TreVeyon Henderson

Stevenson’s return is good news for a Patriots team that could use a backfield boost. New England’s rushing offense ranks 20th in the league, averaging 112.9 yards per game.

However, not everyone sees the fourth-year RB’s injury return as a positive. Fantasy football managers rostering TreVeyon Henderson were enjoying the rookie rusher's star turn. In Stevenson’s absence, Henderson broke out.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State handled lead back duties with Stevenson on the shelf. And after a tepid performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Henderson went off on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Henderson racked up 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 28-23 win over Tampa Bay. He then turned in an epic three-touchdown gem in New England’s Thursday night rout of the Jets.

During Stevenson’s three-game injury absence, Henderson totaled 330 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson has 448 total yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season as the Patriots starter.

Henderson has been, by far, the more efficient back, averaging 4.9 yards per carry compared to Stevenson’s 3.4 yards per tote. The veteran rusher has also been criticized by his coach for a premature celebration and dealt with ball security issues this season.

A change to the Patriots’ backfield hierarchy is likely coming. But whoever gets the lion's share of carries in Week 12 is going to feast. The Bengals have the worst run defense in football, allowing 160.9 yards per game. Of course, they’re also terrible against the pass, ranking 31st in the league. So maybe it will be a Drake Maye game after all.