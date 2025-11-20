WNBA star A'ja Wilson definitely brought the heat on Wednesday.

Wilson was on hand to support the Miami Heat as they took on the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center. She might've been the lucky charm after the Heat got the win, 110-96.

In case you're still not aware, the 29-year-old Wilson is the girlfriend of Heat center Bam Adebayo. So don't be surprised if you regularly see the four-time WNBA MVP, who led the Las Vegas Aces to the title this season, screaming her lungs out with the crowd.

She even wore Adebayo's jersey on Wednesday.

4x WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson rocking a Bam Adebayo jersey at tonight's Heat-Warriors game in Miami 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/dHCsC9jXqL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025

Why did she put it on backward, though? Maybe she wanted to make it clear whose jersey she was rocking. You do you, queen.

The 28-year-old Adebayo finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks. Norman Powell continued his hot shooting, leading the Heat with 25 points on 10-of-14 marksmanship. He added six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Miami improved to 9-6, including 7-1 at home. Golden State, meanwhile, fell to 9-8, losing all of its assignments on the road.

The Warriors played without stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, who were all nursing injuries. Jonathan Kuminga was also out of commission.

With the WNBA on vacation, Wilson has more time to support Adebayo. They have been friends for a long time before they started dating, reportedly last year. Wilson was present when Adebayo won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In February, Wilson confirmed that he and Adebayo were seeing each other.