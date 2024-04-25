Not too many fans gave the Miami Heat much of a chance to mount a challenge in their first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, and understandably so. The Heat may have earned the respect of everyone following their spirited run to the NBA Finals from the eight-seed last year, but for this iteration of the playoffs, they have so far been without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, two of the team's most important players, which is going to make life difficult for them.
However, there is simply no taking the Heat lightly. For as long as Erik Spoelstra is at the helm and the roster is filled with players full of grit, there is no counting out the team from South Beach. In Game 2, the Heat shot the lights out against the Celtics en route to a 111-101 victory to steal homecourt advantage.
For Spoelstra, the key to being a team that always rises to the occasion in the playoffs is to take it one game at time. After all, a lot can change from game to game, which is exactly what happened for the Heat.
“Sometimes that's the playoffs, right? When you have some younger players, you have to constantly remind them that one game is one game. Just like this win, it's just one win. Series are potentially long and are tough,” Spoelstra said in his postgame presser, per Zachary Weinberger, Heat beat reporter for ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra talks about the difference in play from Game 1 to Game 2.
“Sometimes that’s the playoffs right?” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/8rA1Ntk7DO
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 25, 2024
The last thing the Heat can fret about is the things they cannot control. And for Erik Spoelstra, winning the emotional battle is key to winning what is shaping up to be yet another war against the Celtics.
“You have to stay emotionally and mentally stable throughout all that. You have to focus on competing at high level together, doing things that lead to winning, keep your emotions in check. All of that is easier said than done. But it was a very good response,” Spoelstra added.
Heat correct the shooting “discrepancy”
For a team missing two of its best shot-creators in Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the last thing the Heat need is to lose the mathematical battle against the Celtics. In Game 1, the Celtics made 10 more threes than the Heat did en route to a dominant 114-94 victory. The three-point shot is the great equalizer, and Miami cannot afford to slip in that department if they were to seriously challenge for an upset series victory.
Thus, it became a point of emphasis for the Heat in Game 2 to continue shooting from beyond the arc and rectifying what the team called a “discrepancy” in terms of output from beyond the arc. They deserve plenty of credit for staying true to their word, as the Heat exploded for a total of 23 three-pointers on the night — a franchise-high in the playoffs — compared to just 12 for the Celtics.
“We also made some shots. That always works better when we make some shots but also the ones that were available and if we don't take them, it's potentially gonna look like Game 1,” Spoelstra said. “We're dealing with a very good basketball team. So are we.”
Tyler Herro was on point on the night. He made six threes to pace the Heat's marksmen, while Caleb Martin, the Celtics' archnemesis, once again put Boston's defense to the sword with five three-pointers of his own. Four other players made two or more threes, culminating in yet another impressive win over the Celtics.
The key now for the Heat is to get wins at home even with the expected fall-off from their output from beyond the arc. They are not always going to shoot 53.5 percent from three on 43 attempts. But given the coaching knowhow of Erik Spoelstra, expect the Heat to be prepared to fight for a win in the mud.
Erik Spoelstra, in a coaching class of his own
There are many factors that go into what makes a coach great. Does the coach maximize the talent he has on hand? Does he play a huge part in developing the players on the roster and putting them in a position to succeed? Are they adept at making adjustments, from game to game or from series to series, and are they able to manage their rotation optimally?
Erik Spoelstra checks all the boxes for the Heat; no matter the roster churn, Spoelstra seems to maximize the talent he has on the roster, and the team always seems to play better than the sum of its parts under his tutelage. There's a long way to go for the 2023-24 Heat to get to the heights they reached last year, but Spoelstra's presence has earned them the benefit of the doubt.