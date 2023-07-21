When you look up the word ‘hooper' in the dictionary, the picture you might find beside the definition is one of former NBA star Michael Beasley, widely considered to be one of the best basketball talents we've seen despite how his career went up in a cloud of smoke.

To be clear, Beasley — who was selected by the Miami Heat with the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft — didn't flame out. There was no spark and sizzle followed by an unexpected crash, as NBA fans often see from top prospects.

Beasley's career was instead largely derailed by suspensions related to marijuana usage, a substance that's now legally permitted for NBA players thanks to the new CBA, and subsequent narratives that cast his character in an unfavorable light.

Now 34-years-old, Beasley opens up about how he felt during his career — specifically his time with the Heat — in an interview with Miami Herald scribe Anthony Chiang.

“I love the Heat organization,” Beasley says. “I love a lot of people in the organization. But I had to grow into those feelings.”

“When I was a player, I didn't like them at all,” he admits. “I didn't like what was going on, I didn't like that I didn't get an opportunity. I didn't like the narrative behind me not getting an opportunity was my defense… the fact that I never played more than 20 minutes, which means I always watched more than half the game [from the bench].”

“But now, I'm older and I'm past a lot of those feelings,” he says sagaciously. “…I love what they got going on right now. I wish they could have won [a championship] this past year. But yeah, I'm a Heat fan.”

Beasley was traded for two second-round picks after just two seasons with the Heat.