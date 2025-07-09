As the Kansas City Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look for a great 2025 season after the disappointing Super Bowl loss, there is also the rest of the team that has made some new additions that could be exciting, like Josh Simmons. With the Chiefs looking to bounce back from the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, one piece that could elevate them is the rookie offensive lineman in Simmons, who Kelce has taken notice of early.

Simmons was the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft by Kansas City, as he could be looked at as a foundational piece to the offensive line. So far, he's been exceptional, as Kelce described on the show “New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce.”

“That’s what blew me away was everybody talking about how athletic he is, and you see that immediately, seeing him go through drills and how comfortable he is, how great of a base he has, and everything like that,” Kelce said. “But even when he’s just working some of the scout team stuff because his knee isn’t just quite back for him to full go yet, he’s dialed in, he’s giving good looks.”

“Like he’s a professional already,” Kelce continued. “He’s so bought in, and he understands, I think, what situation he’s in, and being that big of a pick for the Chiefs. I think he’s actually light years ahead of where I was imagining he could be.”

Chiefs' Travis Kelce speaks more on Josh Simmons

Article Continues Below

While there have been rumors around the Chiefs' rookie in Simmons about “character concerns,” Kelce only had positives to say about the 22-year-old, who came out of Ohio State University. The latest episode of the podcast with his brother wasn't the last time he spoke about Simmons, as he spoke about his first impressions when interacting with him during OTAs and minicamp.

“He was playing defensive end as just like a scout team defensive end,” Kelce said. “And he was just playing his gap, but he was being a pro. He was being locked in and being a pro. And I felt that man's hands grab me, and I was like, ‘All right, I gotta come with it, even when he's just giving the look. I gotta make sure I've got my feet planted, man.'”

At any rate, Kansas City will look for hopefully immediate production from Simmons as the team looks to get back to the Super Bowl and once again win the AFC West.