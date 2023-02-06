Michael Beasley would “100 percent” rejoin LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers if there was mutual interest, he told TMZ Sports on Monday.

The 34-year-old forward, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, said he would be very interested in rejoining his former team if they reached out.

“I’m down to do a lot. Yeah, 100 percent,” Beasley said. “If they call, I ain’t gonna let my pride get in the way.”

Beasley joined the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2021 NBA Summer League, and signed with Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in late 2021.

The Kansas State product spoke with TMZ Sports and explained why LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record won’t silence his critics despite his incredible career.

“They gon’ keep hating,” Beasley said about his former teammate. “It’s a good percentage of the world that just wanna go against the grain. That’s literally what we get. We get the ones who wanna go against the grain. He earned it. You can’t really say too much after that, you know. He the best.”

Michael Beasley averaged a crisp seven points and 2.3 rebounds over 26 games with the Lakers before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was waived soon after. He played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat, and also had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

After failing to acquire Kyrie Irving, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the Lakers are reportedly looking to make a splash ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit in 13th spot in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference with a 25-29 record.