Baltimore Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman suffered an oblique injury in mid-June that has kept him sidelined for a few weeks now. Although a timeline for his return is unknown, Rutschman did provide an inspiring update regarding his situation.

The 27-year-old catcher claimed that his oblique is feeling better, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. Adley Rutschman was able to work out on the field and ran a little bit while nursing his injury. However, the timeline for return is still up in the air. From the sounds of it, he and the Orioles will know more information after the All-Star break.

“Adley Rutschman said his oblique is feeling better. Worked out on [the] field again today. Did some running. But doesn't know how soon after the break that he'll be ready.”

The MLB All-Star Game is on July 15. So, if Rutschman is claiming he'll have more details regarding his injury after that, then it's likely the 2023 Silver Slugger Award winner will remain out of the Orioles' lineup for at least another week. Until then, Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson will continue playing catcher for Baltimore.

When healthy, Adley Rutschman is one of the more reliable catchers behind the plate. He quickly emerged as a top catcher in the league and provides some consistency as a hitter as well. Through 242 at-bats so far this season, Rutschman owns a .227 batting average and .319 OBP while recording 55 hits, eight home runs, and 20 RBIs.

The Orioles are going to have to deal with the injury woes at catcher for at least another week, as Adley Rutschman isn't the only player at the position dealing with an injury. Gary Sanchez, Maverick Handley, and Chadwick Tromp are all on the IL as well.

We'll see how things pan out once the lineup gets a little healthier in the coming weeks. The Orioles are currently in last place in the AL East, as they are 13.0 games behind the first-placed Toronto Blue Jays. Perhaps Baltimore can have a better second half of the season, especially once Adley Rutschman returns from injury.