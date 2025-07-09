Those hoping for the upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will be thrilled to hear it has been greenlit by the recently-renamed HBO Max.

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is officially moving forward from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros Television. It will be executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ would have loved, hated, and argued about,” said Lorre after the announcement.

“We're excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory,” said HBO Max chairman Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content. “Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn't be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team.”

What is the Big Bang Theory spin-off about?

The logline for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe reads, “Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory, As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Of course, Sussman will return as the title character. Additionally, he will be joined by other Big Bang Theory alums Lauren Lapkus, Brian Psehn, and John Ross Bowie.

It is unclear when Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will come out. Now that it has the green light, expect more developments soon. The series will premiere on HBO Max whenever it comes out.