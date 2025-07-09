The Indiana Fever are one of the WNBA's best teams on paper. However, the talent on Indiana's roster has not translated into consistent winning this season. The Fever got Caitlin Clark back from a groin injury ahead of Wednesday's game against Kayla Thornton and the Golden State Valkyries. Instead of cruising to a win against the league's newest team, Indiana lost 80-61.

The loss dropped the Fever to 9-10 on the season. It also marked their worst shooting outing of the season, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Co. went 30.9% from the field against Golden State. Their 61 points were not the lowest total of the season, but it was not far off.

Even though Clark's team won the Commissioner's Cup this season, they have a lot to figure out. Indiana sent three players to this year's All-Star Game, the same trio that went last season. Clark, one of the captains, drafted both Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Despite the star power at the top of the roster, the Fever are tied for the seventh seed in the playoff picture.

Clark's injury has held her back from being the MVP-caliber player that fans wanted to see this season. Indiana's superstar is in the middle of one of her worst slumps of the season. She and Mitchell combined to go 7-for-25 from the field on Wednesday, scoring 22 points as a duo.

Thornton, a first-time All-Star in 2025, combined with Veronica Burton to score 39 points for Golden State. The Fever's is their second of the season against the Valkyries, a concerning reality considering the talent gap.

Arguably no team in the WNBA needs the All-Star break more than Indiana. The Fever lost DeWanna Bonner after the future Hall-of-Famer determined that Indiana was not the right fit. Since then, Clark's team has been reeling. If they can use the time off to reassess their situation, they have what it takes to make a run in the second half of the regular season.