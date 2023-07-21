Miami Heat fans are unlikely to have much patience for any news that does not pertain to Damian Lillard right now, but filling out the roster remains a top priority for the front office. That could mean pursuing a newly available spark plug in free agency.

“Former Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner has drawn exploratory interest from the Hornets, Bucks, Raptors, Heat, and Suns since becoming a free agent,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday. Although he has never quite been what one would call a key fixture, Sumner has been offensively efficient off the bench for both the Indiana Pacers and Nets.

Injuries have limited him (missed entire 2021-22 season with torn Achilles), but he made the most of his opportunities with Brooklyn last year. The former Xavier star averaged seven points in just under 14 minutes per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, and 35.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

With Gabe Vincent signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyler Hero possibly on the move in a potential Lillard trade, Miami could use some more backcourt depth. Sumner's ability to make an impact in limited action is exactly what this organization thrives on securing. Fans cannot recall the amount of hidden gems that have emerged in South Beach in recent years.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to play himself into a Duncan Robinson type of contract, but he could still be a contributor on a championship contender. While the Heat are still preoccupied with acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, they must have a roster ready for his arrival if and when a deal is finally reached. They will continue to multitask, amid this ongoing struggle.