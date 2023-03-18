Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry had a forgettable performance in Wednesday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished with eight points — on 3-for-4 shooting from the field — and four assists in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 138-119. Still, when the Heat visit the United Center on Saturday night to play Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls, every Heat fan under the sun (pun intended) will surely want to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Bulls

The Heat have Lowry listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a knee injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) will remain out for Miami.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lowry, 36, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 47 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star is struggling to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lowry’s current 40.2% field-goal percentage is his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

Expect Saturday’s matchup between the Heat and Bulls to go down to the wire, regardless of if Lowry is in the lineup. After all, the Heat have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 14-20 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is maybe.