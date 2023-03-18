Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The cameraman that Dillon Brooks shoved during the Memphis Grizzlies-Miami Heat game on Wednesday is reportedly hurt.

Brooks was fined $35,000 for the incident that occurred during the second quarter of the game. As Brooks was pursuing a loose ball, he ended up hitting the edge of the sideline table, close to a cameraman. The Grizzlies swingman also hit the cameraman, but he surprisingly pushed the man to the ground without the need to.

The NBA ruled it as an unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to the fine.

In light of the development, Heat insider Jason Jackson slammed Brooks and revealed how the cameraman was “injured” because of the incident.

“I rarely comment on these things, BUT this one is personal. Our veteran Bally HEAT camera operator was injured [and] remains under evaluation. The fine was on point, but the max would have felt like a sliver of justice after disregard for another human – an incredible one at that,” Jackson wrote.

This is certainly not a good look for Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies. While the 27-year-old swingman is embracing a “villain” role in the NBA, it shouldn’t come at the expense of hurting others and injuring them.

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies will take further action on Brooks considering the latest development, but sure enough, such acts shouldn’t be tolerated. Memphis suspended Ja Morant for his gun incident, and so the team should perhaps look into this matter as well.

As for the cameraman, it is unknown if he will pursue legal action on Brooks.