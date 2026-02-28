The Dallas Mavericks and veteran point guard Tyus Jones have mutually decided to part ways, and he will be waived, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Jones, 29, was acquired by the Mavericks at the trade deadline in a smaller deal with the Charlotte Hornets, who were looking to trade the 11-year guard for cap reasons. Last offseason, the Mavs showed strong interest in acquiring Jones via free agency, but other teams, such as the Orlando Magic, who Jones began this season with, could offer him more than Dallas.

Although it seemed likely that he would finish out the 2025-26 season with the Mavericks before entering unrestricted free agency in the summer, Jones first approached the Mavs to express his desire in a potential buyout to join a playoff-contending organization, sources said.

The Mavericks, who have been looking for a pathway to convert two-way guard Ryan Nembhard, now have a clear reason to do so.

Jones' decision to hit the NBA buyout market was first reported by Marc Stein.

After waiving Jones and likely converting Nembhard to a two-way contract in a matter of days, the Mavericks are also awaiting a firm answer from veteran wing Khris Middleton on what he wants to do regarding a potential buyout.

Middleton was traded to the Mavs in the nine-player deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. Initially, Middleton was viewed by many around the league as a possible buyout candidate, but he reported to the team, and Dallas expressed no interest in waiving him immediately.

Over the last week, Middleton has been giving thought to his future, and the possibility of leaving the Mavericks to join a playoff threat remains on the table. He has until Sunday to decide whether or not he will approach the team for a buyout, as they will not waive him unless he wants a change in scenery.

The Mavericks are 21-38 this season, the seventh-worst record in the NBA.