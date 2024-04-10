The Miami Heat went through a grueling double overtime victory Tuesday night as they beat the Atlanta Hawks in their final road game of the season, 117-111. While they ended up getting the victory, the time for rest is minimal as they have another matchup Wednesday on the tail end of the back-to-back as they face the Dallas Mavericks as star Jimmy Butler gives his take on the state of the team.
As the Heat are trying to win out in the off-chance they can get the sixth seed and be out of the play-in tournament, they want to handle business against teams they know they can beat with the Hawks being one of them. However, Miami would lose a double-digit lead to Atlanta which made the game close leading to the two overtime periods. When asked about the team's quick turn-around between the two games, Butler said “we'll be alright” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“We’ll be alright,” Butler said. “Like I always say, don’t nobody care. We got a job to do on our home floor against a really good Dallas team. Buckle up, ice your knees, rest your back, whatever it takes and go get one.”
Butler would play 44 minutes and finish with scoring 25 points, recording nine assists, and collecting eight rebounds in what was an efficient night for the star. He's been one of Miami's huge proponents in the team overcoming massive hurdles as there's no doubt the they have been thrown a lot of those as of recently.
Erik Spoelstra admits Heat were “exhausted”
If there was one aspect that was evident, it was the fatigue the Heat were feeling in this game, especially as the end of regulation was nearing where the team didn't score for the final four minutes and just scored six in the first overtime period. Even Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that “our guys were exhausted” in the game as Tyler Herro led with 33 points.
“It was just a tremendous effort to have to overcome a lot of different things, down four, down six in the overtimes,” Spoelstra said. “Our guys were exhausted. But sometimes that’s what it is. You just have to find a way to win and our defense down the stretch was as good as it can be.”
Nikola Jovic continues to impress for Miami
While one might be valid for their concerns of the Heat, if there was one aspect that is worth celebrating, it is the constant rise of 20-year old Nikola Jovic who scored 23 points on eight for 12 shooting and five for eight from deep to go along with eight rebounds. He would credit the people around him for the exciting performance as he's doing “what coaches want me to do.”
“I had to get things done,” Jovic said. “Whether it’s dribbling the ball or screening for Tyler or I had to attack, pass it. … I’m going to do what they and what coaches want me to do.”
Jovic has been a mainstay in the starting lineup in the second half of the season where he is slotted in at the four spot to pair with star Bam Adebayo. Spoelstra would say that Jovic was “fantastic” against the Hawks Tuesday night and always has to “remind myself that Niko is 20.”
“Niko was fantastic tonight,” Spoelstra said. “I often have to remind myself that Niko is 20. But he’s getting better, he’s getting better by each month and you saw that tonight. That was winning basketball on both ends of the court.”
Heat's mindset with three games left
As per usual with the Heat, it was another tough game that was decided by the first team to get out of the mud which has been a trait that the team has embraced. Competition has been fierce around the league, especially for the teams that are trying to solidify playoff position, and no one loves to see this development more than Spoelstra.
“I love it league-wide,” Spoelstra said. “There is a bunch of competition around the league fighting for something. Ten years ago at this time, everyone is resting or tanking. This is not the case right now. This brought out all of the emotions competition brings out.”
“When you dream about competing in this association, you want these games to have this kind of meaning, context and consequences,” Spoelstra continued. “If there aren’t the consequences, you don’t feel the emotion.”
While the Heat have to play a game the day after an intense double-overtime win, the Mavericks are still on the same boat as they competed Tuesday and beat the Charlotte Hornets. Subsequently, Miami is 44-35 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference as the goal for the final three games of the regular season is simple, win out.