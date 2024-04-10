The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back when they face off at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday night. The Mavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, while the Heat will also be traveling home on Tuesday night as they face the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Mavericks won their other matchup this season at home, beating the Heat 114-108 as 4.5-point favorites. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Heat prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Mavericks have launched themselves up the Western Conference standings by winning nine of their last ten games. A win in this game would almost ensure they've avoided the play-in tournament, but they would like to stay in the fifth spot if possible. Falling to the sixth seed would have them play one of the Thunder, Timberwolves, or Nuggets in the first round, as those three teams battle for first place.
The Heat climbed the Eastern Conference standings before losing two of their last three games. The middle of the Eastern Conference is a tightly contested battle, meaning any losses can cause a freefall down the ranks. That is what has happened to the Heat, as they are now at the bottom of the cluster of teams, sitting six games ahead of the Chicago Bulls for eighth. With four games remaining for most teams, the Heat, 76ers, Pacers, and Cavaliers are all still capable of finishing anywhere from fifth to eighth. As you know, the sixth spot is the threshold, as the seventh and eighth-place teams must go through the play-in tournament.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Heat Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -152
Miami Heat: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +128
Over: 219.5 (-110)
Under: 219.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Heat
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks haven't been just winning games over their recent streak, but they've also been a bettors dream, covering in eight of nine games. Their lone loss against the spread was when the Warriors handed them a 104-100 loss, but the Mavericks were the underdog in that matchup. Dallas has covered the spread as favorites in 12 of their last 13 games in that situation. Their lone loss was when they beat the Spurs by just six points as nine-point favorites.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Heat haven't been as good as the Mavericks against the spread, but they have been profitable. They are 6-3-1 over their last ten and 4-1-1 over their past six. The Heat will be focused on this game, as it is their final difficult test before the playoffs. They return home for two games against the Raptors to end their season.
Final Mavericks-Heat Prediction & Pick
These teams have identical makeups over the last set of games which could make this a tightly-contested affair. The Heat are 11th in the NBA over the last five games, averaging 113.4 points per game, while the Mavericks are 13th in scoring defense with 109.6 points allowed. On the other end of the court, the Mavericks are fourth with 117.8 points per game, but the Heat are seventh, allowing 107.2 points per game. The Heat defense will show up in this game to shut down Luka Doncic and the Mavs, while the Mavericks are good enough defensively to do the same to the Heat.
Let's not forget that this will be both team's second night of a back-to-back, and it's a good recipe for a lack of offense and not a lot of points.
Final Mavericks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Under 219.5 (-110)